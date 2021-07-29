#DealOfTheDay: Discounts worth Rs. 10,000 on Mi 11X Pro 5G

Amazon is offering discounts on Mi 11X Pro 5G in India

If you are planning to buy a latest flagship smartphone at an affordable price, then this might be a great deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 8,000 on the Mi 11X Pro 5G model. To sweeten the deal, the e-commerce platform is also providing an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 along with bank and exchange benefits. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the deal

The Mi 11X Pro 5G (8GB/128GB) has been listed on Amazon at Rs. 39,999 (MRP: Rs. 47,999). Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 off by applying the discount coupon on the product page. Additionally, customers can get Rs. 3,000 instant discount with SBI credit cards and a discount of up to Rs. 17,400 by exchanging an old smartphone.

The phone flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display

Mi 11X Pro 5G is available in three color variants

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi 11X Pro 5G features a glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support.

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Mi 11X Pro 5G is equipped with three cameras on the back, including a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery

The Mi 11X Pro 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and houses a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.