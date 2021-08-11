Samsung launches its latest foldable smartphones; prices start at $999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 launched

Samsung has launched its latest high-end foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, alongside the Watch4 and Buds2 TWS earphones. The handsets carry a starting price-tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 74,000) and will be available in the US from August 27 onwards. They come with high refresh rate displays, IPX8 water resistance, up to three rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Design

They are built around an 'Armor Aluminium' frame

The Fold3 features an inward folding design with an 'Armor Aluminium' frame and S Pen support. It has a new protective film which is now 80% stronger. The Flip3 has a clamshell-like design with the same aluminium frame as the Fold3 and a 30% stronger protective film. The duo has Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the outside and an IPx8-rated water resistance.

The displays are touted to offer improved scratch resistance

Display

They flaunt a 120Hz main foldable screen

The Fold3 bears a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) AMOLED main display with HDR10+ support and a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2268 pixels) AMOLED cover screen. Both the panels support a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Flip3 has a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) AMOLED internal screen with a 22:9 aspect ratio. On the cover, it has a 1.9-inch (512x260 pixels) AMOLED secondary display.

Information

The Fold3 is offered with two S Pen options

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 provides support for S Pen Pro as well as a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen Fold Edition, which supports Air Commands as well as Air Actions for improved productivity. The S Pen Pro only supports Air Commands.

Cameras

The Fold3 has a 4MP under-display selfie camera

The Galaxy Z Fold3 sports a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. For selfies, it boasts a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera and a 10MP (f/2.2) shooter on the cover. The Flip3 is equipped with a 12MP (f/1.8) main lens and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor on the rear. Inside, it has a 10MP (f/2.4) camera.

The Fold3 has a "disappearing" under-display camera

Internals

The handsets are loaded with up to 12GB of RAM

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The former packs a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, while the latter houses a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is offered in three color options and starts at $1,799 (around Rs. 1,33,600). The Galaxy Z Flip3, on the other hand, is available in seven color variants. It starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,000). Both the smartphones will be available for purchase in the US from August 27 onwards. Their India prices and availability are yet to be revealed.

Wireless earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, with ANC technology, costs $120

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 has two-way speakers The Bud2 is offered in four color options

Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 features an in-ear design with a uniform glossy finish, silicone ear tips, and an IPX7 water resistance. The earbuds last up to five hours per charge with ANC on while the carry-cum-charging case, which supports Qi wireless charging, provides three additional recharges. The Buds2 provides Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology with three microphones, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and Natural Ambient Sound feature.

Smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series starts at $249

The Galaxy Watch4 series lets you customize watch faces The Galaxy Watch4 Classic has a physical rotating bezel The Galaxy Watch4 models boot One UI Watch user interface

The Galaxy Watch4 is offered in 40mm and 44mm sizes whereas the Classic variant comes in 42mm and 46mm cases. Depending on the variant, you get a 1.2-inch (396x396 pixels) display or a 1.4-inch (450x450 pixels) screen. They provide up to 40 hours of battery life and boast new health-centric features like ECG, blood pressure monitoring, sleep tracking, and body composition analysis.

The Watch4 series has a 'BioActive Sensor'