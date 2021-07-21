Realme GT Master Edition series, with suitcase-inspired design, launched

Realme GT Master Edition and Explorer Master Edition launched

As an addition to its GT series, Realme has launched the GT Master Edition and GT Explorer Master Edition smartphones in China. The line-up starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,000) and will go on sale starting today. Designed by Naoto Fukasawa, the handsets offer a 3D sculpted suitcase-like vegan leather back panel along with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 65W fast-charging support.

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition Realme GT Master Edition

The Realme GT Master Edition and GT Explorer Master Edition feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former bears a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The latter has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. Both offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate and up to 1,100-nits of peak brightness.

The Realme GT Master Edition sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. The GT Explorer Master Edition is equipped with a 50MP primary snapper, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, both the phones have a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Realme GT Master Edition and GT Explorer Master Edition are powered by a Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 870 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The former packs a 4,300mAh battery, whereas the latter houses a 4,500mAh battery. The duo offers support for 65W fast-charging and boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

The Realme GT Master Edition is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,599 (around Rs. 30,000) for the 8GB/256GB version. The GT Explorer Master Edition costs CNY 2,899 (approximately Rs. 33,400) for the 8GB/128GB variant and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 12GB/256GB configuration. The phones are expected to be launched in India later this year.