Realme X9 and X9 Pro's prices and specifications leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 08:05 pm

Realme X9 series may start at around Rs. 23,000

Realme is working toward launching its new X-series smartphones, called the X9 and X9 Pro. They will succeed the Realme X7 and X7 Pro models, which were announced in China last September. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has claimed that the X9 series will start at CNY 2,000 (approximately Rs. 22,770) and the duo will draw power from Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

Design and display

The phones will have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Realme X9 and X9 Pro are expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The vanilla model might bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, while the X9 Pro is rumored to sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The X9 Pro might offer a 108MP main camera

The Realme X9 is likely to be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth lens. The X9 Pro might offer triple rear cameras, including a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto snapper. For selfies, a 32MP front-facing snapper is possible.

Internals

They will run on Realme UI 2.0

The Realme X9 and X9 Pro are said to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 870 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the phones will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and are expected to pack a 4,300mAh/4,400mAh battery (dual-cell) with 65W fast-charging support.

Information

Realme X9 series: Pricing and availability

The Realme X9 is tipped to be priced at around CNY 2,000-2,500 (roughly Rs. 22,800-28,500), while the X9 Pro will cost around CNY 2,500-3,000 (approximately Rs. 28,500-34,000). However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of launch in the coming weeks.