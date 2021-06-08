Realme C25s, with Helio G85 chipset, launched at Rs. 10,000

Realme C25s launched in India; will go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart

Realme has launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the C25s, in India. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 9,999 and will go on sale tomorrow i.e. June 9 via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the Realme C25s comes with an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone is offered in two color variants

The Realme C25s features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 570-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Water Gray and Water Blue color options.

Information

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The Realme C25s is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset

The Realme C25s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme C25s: Pricing and availability

In India, the Realme C25s is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant. It will be up for grabs tomorrow i.e. June 9 via Flipkart and Realme's online store starting 12pm.