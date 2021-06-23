Lenovo K13 Note, with Snapdragon 460 chipset, goes official

Lenovo has launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the K13 Note. It carries a price-tag of RUB 12,490 (around Rs. 12,700) and is already up for grabs in Russia. As for the key highlights, it offers an HD+ LCD display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 460 processor, expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The phone comes in two color variants

The Lenovo K13 Note features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Pearl Sakura and Aurora Gray color options.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Lenovo K13 Note is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP front-facing snapper.

It runs on Android 11 OS

The Lenovo K13 Note is powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Lenovo K13 Note: Pricing and availability

The Lenovo K13 Note is priced at RUB 12,490 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for its solo 4GB/128GB model. It is available for purchase via Lenovo's official Russian website. Details regarding its availability in India or other markets are unclear as of now.