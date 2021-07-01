Realme GT 5G Master Edition to feature Snapdragon 870 chipset

Jul 01, 2021

Realme GT 5G Master Edition's key specifications tipped

Realme is expected to launch a Master Edition for its GT 5G model next month. In the latest development, tipster Ice Universe has shared key specifications of the handset. As per the tip-off, the Realme GT 5G Master Edition will feature a Snapdragon 870 processor and an upgraded 108MP main camera as against the 64MP snapper on the standard GT 5G. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will bear a 90Hz, 6.5-inch display

The Realme GT 5G Master Edition will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, curved edges, and a different rear panel design as compared to the Realme GT 5G. On the rear, it is expected to pack a triple camera unit. The handset will sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an integrated fingerprint reader.

Information

A 108MP main camera will be available

The Realme GT 5G Master Edition will pack a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary camera. On the front, a 32MP selfie shooter is expected.

Internals

The phone will support 65W fast-charging

The Realme GT 5G Master Edition will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT 5G Master Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT 5G Master Edition will be announced during its launch, which could happen in July. For reference, the standard GT 5G costs €449 (roughly Rs. 40,000)