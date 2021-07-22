Lava Z2s, with a 5,000mAh battery, launched at Rs. 7,100

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 07:51 pm

Lava has launched its latest Z-series smartphone, the Z2s, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 7,099 and is available for orders via Amazon. As for the key highlights, the Lava Z2s comes with an HD+ display, an 8MP rear camera, a MediaTek Helio processor, a headphone jack, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has Gorilla Glass 3 protection

The Lava Z2s features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a single camera. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 263ppi, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and support for 16 million colors. It is offered in a single shade of Striped Blue.

Information

It sports a 5MP selfie camera

The Lava Z2s is equipped with a single 8MP (f/2.0) camera on the back along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Android 11 Go Edition

The Lava Z2s is powered by an unspecified octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 Go Edition and packs a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIMs, LTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Lava Z2s: Pricing and availability

The Lava Z2s is priced at Rs. 7,099 for the solo 2GB/32GB model. It is available for orders via Amazon India. The handset can also be purchased through Flipkart, Lava's e-store, and other partner retailers.