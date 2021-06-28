Samsung Galaxy Watch4's support page goes live, India launch imminent

Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 06:05 pm

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 to be launched in India soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch4's support page has gone live on the company's Indian, Russian and Caribbean websites, hinting at its imminent launch. It is speculated to be announced either later today i.e. June 28 at the Mobile World Congress 2021 event or on August 3, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The watch will come in two sizes

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is expected to feature a circular dial with slim bezels and two buttons on the right side. The wearable is said to be offered in two sizes - 42mm and 46mm - both with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. It is also tipped to have a 5ATM water resistance and a MIL-STD 810G-certified build quality for durability.

Information

It will house a 240mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 will run on a new Wear OS platform that has been jointly developed by Google and Samsung. It is likely to pack a 240mAh battery and offer support for connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, NFC, and Wi-Fi.

Features

It will be able to analyze body fat percentage

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is said to offer a BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis) sensor. It is helpful in estimating body fat percentage by "applying a small alternating current through the body and then measuring the impedance." Apart from this, it will provide heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, as well as activity tracking modes like walking, running, cycling, and swimming.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Watch4: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 will be offered in four color options - Rose Gold, Silver, Back, and Dark Green. Its pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, the Galaxy Watch3 starts at Rs. 29,990 in India.