Realme Book Slim to debut in India on August 18

Realme is all set to launch its Realme Book Slim laptop in India on August 18. The device has been confirmed to flaunt a "super slim and light" design with a 14.9mm thin body. It will offer a 14.0-inch display and an 11th-generation Intel Core Tiger Lake processor. The tech giant will also announce a Realme Book model in China on August 18.

The laptop will sport a 2K resolution display

The Realme Book Slim will feature a 14.9mm slim body, a metal chassis, a webcam, as well as a dedicated fingerprint sensor. The laptop is said to bear a 14.0-inch QHD+ (2160x1440 pixels) display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color coverage, and 300-nits of peak brightness. It may be offered in Real Blue, Real Apricot, Real Red, and Real Gray color variants.

It will offer Intel Iris Xe graphics

The Realme Book Slim will draw power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It should boot Windows 10 Home and might pack a 54Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

The device will provide two Type-C ports

Based on the teaser images, the Realme Book Slim will be equipped with two USB Type-C 3.1 ports, a USB 3.2 Generation-1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, the laptop will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth. It is also tipped to come with two Harman Kardon-tuned speakers and three microphones.

Realme Book Slim: Pricing and availability

The Realme Book Slim's official pricing details in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on August 18 at 12:30pm IST. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 55,000. The laptop will be available via Flipkart.