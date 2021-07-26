POCO F3 GT is now available in India via Flipkart

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 01:07 pm

POCO F3 GT is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor

POCO's latest F3 GT smartphone has gone on its first sale in India today. The handset is up for grabs via Flipkart at an introductory starting price of Rs. 25,999. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an AMOLED display, Maglev Triggers for enhanced gaming, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, and 67W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display

POCO F3 GT is offered in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colors

The POCO F3 GT features a punch-hole design, an IP53-rated build quality, and an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame. On the sides, it has a GT Switch, Maglev Triggers, and a fingerprint reader. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and 10-bit color support.

Information

It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The POCO F3 GT is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The POCO F3 GT is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

How much does it cost?

Until August 2, the POCO F3 GT is available at an introductory cost of Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB variants, respectively. Between August 3-9, it will retail at Rs. 26,499, Rs. 28,499, and Rs. 30,499. Finally, from August 10 onwards, the handset will cost Rs. 26,999, Rs. 28,999, and Rs. 30,999 for the respective variants.

Information

POCO F3 GT: Availability details

The POCO F3 GT is available for purchase via Flipkart in two color variants: Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black. ICICI Bank card users can avail 10% discount on debit and credit card transactions.