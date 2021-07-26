HP launches new Victus 16 gaming laptops in India

Expanding its portfolio of gaming laptops, HP has launched the new Victus 16 E series and D series laptops in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 64,999 and will be available for purchase in the coming days. The E series draws power from AMD Ryzen processors, whereas the D series is equipped with 11th-generation Intel Core chipsets. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The laptops offer up to 144Hz Full-HD displays

The HP Victus 16 E series and D series gaming laptops feature a conventional design with slim bezels. Both the models bear a 16.0-inch display with up to Full-HD resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 300-nits of brightness, and an Eyesafe low-blue light technology. At present, the laptops run on Windows 10 OS and will be upgradeable to Windows 11.

Internals

The E series offers both AMD and NVIDIA GPU options

The Victus 16 E series is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/Ryzen 7 5800H processor, whereas the D series is backed by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11300H/Core i7-11800H chipset. They are loaded with GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of PCIe storage. The E series also offers a choice of AMD Radeon RX 5500M GPU.

Features

The laptops come with OMEN Gaming HUB software

The HP Victus 16 E series and D series gaming laptops come with a 5-way airflow design for better heat management. They also have larger fans with longer fin lengths and bigger vents. The laptops offer OMEN Gaming HUB software that enables the user to change performance modes, use network boosters, and analyze system vitals. They also pack Bang & Olufsen speakers.

Pocket-pinch

HP Victus 16 E series, D series: Pricing and availability

The HP Victus 16 E series carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 64,999. It will be available in a Mica Silver color variant via Amazon India. The D series, on the other hand, will be available via Reliance Digital online and offline stores at a starting cost of Rs. 74,999. It comes in a single Performance Blue color option.