HP introduces new Victus 16 laptop; Omen models also updated

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 22, 2021, 01:14 am

HP has introduced an all-new Victus 16 gaming laptop at a starting price-tag of $800 (roughly Rs. 58,400). It has been produced using recycled and sustainable materials and is offered with 11th-generation Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H chipset. The tech giant has also updated its Omen 16 and Omen 17 laptops with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce graphic cards.

Laptop #1

HP Victus 16

The HP Victus 16 has been manufactured using recycled plastic and sustainably sourced materials. It features slim bezels, a 4-heat pipe design for improved cooling, and a 16-inch QHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop runs on 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H/AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Laptop #2

HP Omen 16

The HP Omen 16 offers a premium design with slim bezels on the sides, a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and a 16.1-inch QHD IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H/AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX chipset, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and an 83Wh battery with up to nine hours of usage.

Laptop #3

HP Omen 17

The HP Omen 17 has a modern design with a full-sized backlit keyboard, a precision touchpad, an HD web camera, and a 17.3-inch Full-HD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i9-9880H chipset, combined with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 70Wh battery.

Pricing

HP Victus 16, Omen 16, Omen 17: Pricing and availability

The HP Victus 16 costs $800 (roughly Rs. 58,400) for the base model, while the Omen 16 and Omen 17 models start at $1,050 (approximately Rs. 76,600) and $1,370 (around Rs. 1 lakh), respectively. The machines will be available for purchase in the US sometime in June via the company's website, Best Buy, as well as other leading retailers.