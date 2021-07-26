OnePlus Nord 2 5G's early-access sale starts in India

OnePlus's newly-launched mid-range smartphone, the Nord 2 5G, is now available as part of an early-access sale in India today. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 27,999 and is available for purchase via Amazon for Prime subscribers and through OnePlus's official website for the Red Cable Club members. The Nord 2 5G's open sale will begin from July 28 onwards. Here's our roundup.

The phone has a Fluid AMOLED panel

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods colors.

It is equipped with a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It offers 65W fast-charging support

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB/256GB version. The handset is up for grabs via Amazon India and OnePlus India's official website. At present, it is available in Gray Sierra and Blue Haze color variants. The Green Woods option will go on sale from August.