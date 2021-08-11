Sony launches two new BRAVIA 4K smart TVs in India

Sony BRAVIA XR-77A80J and KD-85X85J smart TVs launched in India

Sony has launched its latest BRAVIA series XR-77A80J and KD-85X85J large screen smart TVs in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 4,99,990 and is currently up for pre-orders. As for the key highlights, both the televisions come with 4K displays, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1 support, and 16GB of onboard storage. Here are more details.

Design and display

The TVs offer HDR10 and HLG support

Sony BRAVIA XR-77A80J

The Sony BRAVIA XR-77A80J and BRAVIA KD-85X85J models feature a thin body with slim bezels. The former bears a 77-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) OLED display, whereas the latter has an 85-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) LCD panel. Both offer HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision support. Each model is equipped with four HDMI ports, up to three USB ports, and a headphone jack.

Features

The XR-77A80J draws power from Cognitive Processor XR picture engine

The XR-77A80J model is powered by Sony's proprietary Cognitive Processor XR picture engine which provides 4K upscaling, Motion Clarity, and XR Triluminous Pro color enhancement. It also offers Netflix Calibrated Mode, built-in Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay support. The KD-85X85J variant draws power from a 4K HDR Processor X1 picture engine and supports Motionflow XR 800 technology.

Audio

They provide Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio support

Sony BRAVIA KD-85X85J

The Sony BRAVIA XR-77A80J has two 20W and one 10W speakers with acoustic auto-calibration support. The BRAVIA KD-85X85J, on the other hand, has two 10W speakers. Both the TVs offer Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and DTS Digital Surround sound support. Lastly, they run on Android TV OS and are loaded with 16GB of onboard storage.

Information

How much do they cost?

In India, the Sony BRAVIA XR-77A80J is priced at Rs. 5,49,990 and will be up for grabs from August 25 onwards. The BRAVIA KD-85X85J costs Rs. 4,99,990 and will be available for purchase starting today i.e. August 11.