Xiaomi's latest TV offers a 120Hz OLED screen, 70W speakers

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 01:24 pm

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 77-inch and Mi TV 6 launched

Alongside the flagship Mi MIX 4 smartphone, Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV Lux 77-inch smart TV, also known as Mi TV Master, in China. Priced at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,30,000), the television comes with a 120Hz, 4K OLED display and 70W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. In addition, the tech giant has also introduced the Mi TV 6 55-inch and 65-inch models.

Design and display

The television has Dolby Vision and MEMC support

The new Mi TV Lux television features a thin body with ultra-slim bezels and has a 96.2% screen-to-body ratio. It bears a 77-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000-nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, MEMC, and HDR10+ support. It also has IMAX Enhanced certification and supports DCI-P3 as well as Adobe RGB color gamut.

Internals

It supports UWB one-touch connectivity function

The Mi TV Lux 77-inch smart TV is powered by a quad-core Cortex A73 MediaTek chipset, combined with Mali G52 MC2 GPU, 8.5GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It is equipped with three HDMI 2.1 ports, USB 2.0 and 3.0 slots and an Ethernet port, among others. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and UWB one-touch function.

Features

It provides NVIDIA G-SYNC support

The Mi TV Lux 77-inch television runs on an Android TV-based Patchwall user interface. It is NVIDIA G-SYNC Gaming Display certified and offers automatic low latency mode along with variable refresh rate. The television boasts Harman Kardon-tuned nine speakers with a total output of 70W. It is bundled with an NFC remote control that lets you cast videos from smartphones.

Mi TV 6

Mi TV 6 series have 4K OLED displays

The Mi TV 6 55-inch and 65-inch models sport 4.6mm slim bezels. They bear a 4K OLED panel with 10-bit color depth, up to 900-nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and IMAX Enhanced certification. The TVs draw power from a quad-core Cortex A73 MediaTek processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. They boot Patchwall UI and also provide NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

Information

They pack 25W stereo speakers

The Mi TV 6 series is equipped with 25W speakers with DTS audio support and Xiao AI intelligent voice control feature. The televisions offer dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, an Ethernet port, three HDMI ports, and two USB slots.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Mi TV Lux 77-inch television is priced at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,30,000). It will go on sale starting August 18 at a discounted price of CNY 16,999 (around Rs. 1,95,000) in China. The Mi TV 6 55-inch and 65-inch models cost CNY 5,699 (approximately Rs. 65,400) and CNY 7,699 (roughly Rs. 88,400), respectively. They will also be available from August 18 onwards.