Ahead of launch, Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 8's (2021) design

Redmi Note 8 (2021) to feature a waterdrop notch design

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the 2021 version of the Note 8 smartphone in the global markets soon. In the latest development, the tech giant has shared a teaser, revealing the frontal design of the handset. The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will come with a waterdrop-styled notch and a slim bottom bezel bearing 'Redmi' lettering. Here's our roundup.

The phone will feature a 120Hz display

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will sport a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it may have a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset is likely to bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come in a blue color variant.

It will be equipped with a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will have a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP main lens, an ultra-wide sensor, a depth snapper, and a macro shooter. For selfies, a 13MP front-facing camera is expected.

It will be powered by a Helio G85 chipset

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi Note 8 (2021): Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) is tipped to be priced at around $180 (roughly Rs. 13,000) in the global markets and approximately Rs. 10,000, if it debuts in India. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch.