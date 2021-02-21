Last updated on Feb 21, 2021, 12:05 am

Redmi will launch a new 6GB RAM variant of its entry-level Redmi 9 Power smartphone in India soon, according to 91mobiles. It will come with 128GB of storage and join the existing 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB models. To recall, the Redmi 9 Power was announced in December 2020 and it offers a Full-HD+ display, quad rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 662 chipset.

Design and display Redmi 9 Power houses a Full-HD+ LCD screen

The Redmi 9 Power features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green, and Blazing Blue color options.

Information There is a 48MP quad camera array on the rear

The Redmi 9 Power sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals The handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery

Redmi 9 Power draws power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. The upcoming variant will offer 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging. The device also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi 9 Power: Pricing and availability