Xiaomi's 'smart glasses' aim to cure brain diseasesLast updated on Feb 01, 2021, 09:43 pm
Xiaomi's new patent is a bizarre mix of "smart glasses" and a therapeutic tool that is closer to Herbalife than it is to consumer technology.
Based on the patent report, the device shows no indication of Google Glass-like head-up display integration. The product prima facie seems to focus on alternative therapy involving treatment of "brain or mental diseases."
Crystal healing
Electronics embedded in the frame transmit electromagnetic, phototherapy signals
The patent details "smart glasses" that emit a range of therapeutic signals to treat a host of issues ranging from eye fatigue to brain diseases. It has electronics embedded within the frame that transmit phototherapy signals in addition to sound and electromagnetic waves.
The list of treatments the patented design can do also includes headaches and promoting blood circulation in the brain.
Regulatory hell
Good luck getting this certified by Western licensing bodies
It must be noted that a majority of patents do not translate into commercial products. The chances of this one succeeding look pretty slim.
Getting consumer tech products certified in US and European markets is hard enough, but doing the same with something that emits waves affecting the brain will need stricter scrutiny from the various medical and health certification bodies.
Slim chance
Best case scenario, this will be a China-only product
In addition to smartphones, Xiaomi manufactures a wide array of consumer electronics through its extensive OEM partnerships. Most of these products are sold exclusively in China to avoid strict licensing requirements and intellectual property laws in Western markets.
If the patent ever comes to fruition, it will most likely be restricted to the Chinese markets, like most obscure Xiaomi Home products.
Not viable
EEVBlog debunks Mi Air Charge Technology
Speaking of products that don't stand up to scrutiny, Xiaomi's recently announced Mi Air Charge Technology showcase was summarily debunked by electronics whiz Dave Jones from EEVBlog.
With inputs from a leading researcher in the field, Jones calculated that the device would draw at least 500 watts from the wall to deliver 5 watts of air charging. That too after considering the best-case scenario.