Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 13, 2021, 04:55 pm

POCO M3 Pro 5G's official-looking renders leaked

POCO is gearing up to launch its latest M-series smartphone, the POCO M3 Pro 5G on May 19. In the latest development, tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared the renders of the handset, revealing its front and rear design. As per the leak, the device will come with a punch-hole cut-out, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity processor. Here's our roundup.

POCO M3 Pro 5G will be offered in three colors

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz LCD display

The POCO M3 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It will sport a 48MP main sensor

The POCO M3 Pro 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there will be an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

It will boot Android 11

POCO M3 Pro 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity processor (possibly Dimensity 700), paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the POCO M3 Pro 5G will be announced at the May 19 launch event. However, the handset is believed to be priced around the same price as the POCO X3, i.e. around Rs. 15,000.