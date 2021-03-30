Following the launch of the X3 Pro model, POCO has reduced the prices of the vanilla X3 in India by Rs. 2,000. The handset now starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB/64GB model. The new prices will be applicable from April 1. However, the company has not confirmed if the 8GB/128GB variant will also receive a similar price-reduction. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It flaunts a Full-HD+ 120Hz screen

The POCO X3 features a plastic body with an IP53 build quality, a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The handset houses a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Gray color options.

Information There is a 64MP main camera

The POCO X3 is equipped with a quad rear camera module including a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery

The POCO X3 draws power from a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO X3: Pricing and availability