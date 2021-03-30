OPPO has launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the A54, in Indonesia.

As for the key highlights, the handset features an LCD display, triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

It is priced at IDR 2,699,000 (roughly Rs. 13,600) and will go on sale starting April 1.

Here are more details.