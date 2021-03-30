-
OPPO A54, with Helio P35 processor and 5,000mAh battery, launchedLast updated on Mar 30, 2021, 05:13 pm
OPPO has launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the A54, in Indonesia.
As for the key highlights, the handset features an LCD display, triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.
It is priced at IDR 2,699,000 (roughly Rs. 13,600) and will go on sale starting April 1.
Here are more details.
Design and display
The phone has an HD+ screen
The OPPO A54 sports a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a square-shaped triple camera module.
The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Starry Blue and Crystal Black color options.
Information
There is a 16MP selfie camera
The OPPO A54 packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP bokeh camera. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front-facing snapper.
Internals
It boots Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2
The OPPO A54 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
The phone also offers support for all the standard connectivity options, including a headphone jack and a Type-C port.
Information
OPPO A54: Pricing and availability
In Indonesia, the OPPO A54 costs IDR 2,699,000 (roughly Rs. 13,600) for its solo 4GB/128GB model. It will go on sale from April 1 through all the major Indonesian online and offline retailers.