Looking to buy a premium smartphone? This deal should be right up your alley. Amazon is offering an attractive discount of Rs. 12,000 on the OPPO Find X2 model. To sweeten the deal, Amazon is also providing a discount coupon of Rs. 13,000 and up to Rs. 1,500 off on EMI transactions via Standard Chartered Bank Credit Cards.

Details Everything to know about the Amazon deal

The OPPO Find X2 (12GB/256GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 57,990 (MRP: Rs. 69,990). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 13,000 by applying the coupon available on the page. Additionally, you can get up to Rs. 1,500 off on EMI transactions via Standard Chartered Bank Credit Cards and an extra discount of up to Rs. 12,400 by exchanging an old smartphone.

At a glance OPPO Find X2: Design and display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OPPO Find X2 features a punch-hole display with a slim bottom bezel, curved edges, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Black (Ceramic back) and Ocean (Glass back) color variants.

Information OPPO Find X2 has a 32MP selfie camera

The OPPO Find X2 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals OPPO Find X2 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor