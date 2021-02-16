The Indian government is reportedly planning to use Twitter rival Koo as its key mode of communication with the public amid a row with the US-based microblogging platform. According to News18, the government is planning to share important updates, notifications, and announcements on homegrown Koo a couple of hours before Twitter, thereby encouraging the former's use. Here are more details.

Top government officials familiar with the matter spoke to News18 on the condition of anonymity. They said the government will likely use Koo as its primary port of communication with the public. Chief information will be shared on Koo one-three hours before Twitter, they said. The Union Railways Ministry, IT Ministry, and some other government departments already have accounts on Koo.

Koo is a Twitter alternative supporting Indian languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, and more. It was launched in 2020 by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka. The app had won the Aatmanirbhar Bharat prize in August 2020. Largely unknown until recently, the app suddenly grew popular when senior government officials started tweeting about it in the past few days.

Last week, Koo's Radhakrishna told Moneycontrol, "We are built for freedom of speech. Our primary goal is to make sure that everybody who is in India has the right to express themselves." Radhakrishna said there will be some exceptions like inciting violence, a threat to life, etc., adding, "Being a company registered in India, we will abide by the law of the land."

In a controversial development, it was reported that there was a Chinese investor in the parent firm of Koo, even as India has banned several Chinese apps amid a border conflict with the neighboring country. The Chinese investor Shunwei is now exiting the venture.

