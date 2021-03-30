Xiaomi is expected to announce its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Mi MIX Fold later today, i.e. March 30. Now, just hours before the launch event, an alleged poster of the Mi MIX Fold has leaked online, revealing its design and key specifications. As per the image, the handset will have an inward folding design, a 2K display, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Design and display The phone will support 1.1 billion colors

The Mi MIX Fold will feature an in-folding design with a metal hinge. On the rear, it will offer a large camera setup housing at least three lenses. The main screen will be an 8.01-inch AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution, and will support 1.1 billion colors. The secondary external display is also expected to be an AMOLED screen.

Camera It will pack a 108MP main sensor

The Mi MIX Fold will reportedly boast of a 108MP main camera with liquid lens technology, wherein the sensor will work as a human eye to adjust the focal length for faster focusing as well as accurate scene detection. Details regarding the other lenses as well as the selfie camera are unclear as of now.

Internals It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Mi MIX Fold will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and may house a 4,500mAh or bigger battery with support for fast-charging. The device will pack Harman Kardon-powered quad speakers and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold: Pricing and availability