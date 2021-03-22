Vivo is expected to launch the V21, V21 Pro, and V21 SE smartphones in India soon. In the latest development, the SE variant has been spotted on the Indian IMEI database (via Mukul Sharma) with model number V2061. As per Sharma, the handset could arrive as a rebranded iQOO U3, which was announced in China last year. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will sport a 90Hz, Full-HD+ screen

The Vivo V21 SE will have a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a dual camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in White, Gray, and Aurora color options.

Information There will be a 48MP main camera

The Vivo V21 SE will sport a dual rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. On the front, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Vivo V21 SE will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based iQOO 1.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo V21 SE: Pricing and availability