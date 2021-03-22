Former US President Donald Trump has been permanently banned on virtually every major social media platform. He has now hinted that he might bypass his unpersoning by setting up his own social network. The development was revealed in a Fox News interview with Trump aide Jason Miller. The timeline for the launch has been stated to be between two to three months.

Redefining the game Revelation was made by Trump aide during a Fox interview

Miller didn't divulge any details on the nature of the platform, but he promised that it would "redefine the game" and attract tens of millions of people. The network will fill a huge void left after the patently partisan Big Tech social networks have rendered nearly one half of the US population that voted for Trump without a voice.

Filling the void Big Tech has left half of the US population voiceless

The banning of Trump and people's growing mistrust in Big Tech had caused an exodus of users to Parler, which shot to the top of the app download charts overnight and got the likes of Twitter and Facebook worried. Big Tech, however, killed off the competition by denying it critical hosting infrastructure and rallying left-leaning Silicon Valley tech firms to boycott the platform.

Self-reliance Trump must learn from Gab to survive Big Tech mafia

Parler is since back with the help of a Russian firm, but it highlights the danger Trump's social network faces from Silicon Valley tech companies that operate like a bloc. Gab, which is another free-speech oriented microblogging platform, has survived the Big Tech mafia's attacks by building its infrastructure form the ground up, including its own web browser, email, and messaging services.

Bracing for trouble Won't survive unless tech infrastructure is built from scratch