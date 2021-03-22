Chinese tech giant iQOO has launched its latest 5G smartphone, the U3x 5G, in its home country. The handset comes with a starting price-tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,350) and will go on sale starting April 1. As for the highlights, the iQOO U3x 5G features a 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone flaunts a Full-HD+ display

The iQOO U3x 5G sports a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a dual camera setup. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.7:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in 'Ya Gray' and 'Magic Blue' color options.

Information It has an 8MP selfie camera

The iQOO U3x 5G packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor along with an LED flash unit. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals It boots Android 11-based iQOO 1.0

The iQOO U3x 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based iQOO 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO U3x 5G: Pricing and availability