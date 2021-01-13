Early on Wednesday, the United States performed the first execution of a woman in nearly seven decades, as Lisa Montgomery was administered a lethal injection in Terre Haute, Indiana. She is the eleventh person to die after President Donald Trump restarted federal executions post a hiatus of 17 long years. Montgomery was found guilty of killing a pregnant woman. Here are more details.

Crime Montgomery killed a pregnant woman, who was merely 23

In 2004, Montgomery killed Bobbie Jo Stinnett, who was 23 at the time and eight months pregnant with her first baby. The victim was a dog breeder whom Montgomery befriended online and expressed interest in buying one. To people known to her, Montgomery said she was pregnant, a false claim since she had sterilized after giving birth to her fourth child.

Details She tried passing the baby as hers, later confessed

Montgomery strangled Stinnett with a rope following which the latter bled to death. Later, she cut the baby girl from the womb with a kitchen knife and took her away. When questioned by cops, she told that the newborn was hers but later admitted to the heinous crime. Fortunately, the baby survived, turning 16 last month, on the same day her mother was killed.

Trial In 2007, jury concluded she deserved capital punishment

In 2007, the jury that had already found Montgomery guilty of murder and kidnapping was asked to decide whether she deserved capital punishment. Her defense lawyer Fred Duchardt argued that she suffered from a mental condition — pseudocyesis — that made her believe Stinnett's baby was hers. This argument wasn't backed by facts and the jury opined on October 26 that she must be executed.

Abuse Stepfather raped her, mother trafficked her

Years later, a new team of defense lawyers appealed for Montgomery and unearthed the extent of sexual abuse she faced as a child. She was raped by her stepfather, gang-raped by his friends, trafficked by her mother, and forced to beat her younger sister till she bled. Janet Vogelsang, a clinical social worker, likened her trauma to those faced by prisoners of war.

Arguments Defense wanted her traumatic childhood to be taken into account

Montgomery's defense team argued that at the time of the incident, she was psychotic. 41 current and former lawyers as well as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights concurred. But Stinnett's family and friends wanted her to get capital punishment, her mental state, notwithstanding. Richard Chaney, Stinnett's classmate, argued many people endured traumatic lives but didn't commit crimes, reports NYT.

Courts On Monday, her death was stayed by an Indiana court

On Monday night, a federal judge in Indiana admitted the applications of her lawyers that she shouldn't be executed as she isn't mentally sound. The stay on her execution was canceled by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals a day later, saying this claim should have been flagged earlier. "Last-minute stays on executions shouldn't be the norm, but an exception," it added.

Death She died at 1:30 am after Supreme Court vacated stays

Separately, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ordered a stay to allow Montgomery's claim linked to the Federal Death Penalty Act to be heard. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued another stay. But the Supreme Court vacated the stays, paving the path for her execution. She was pronounced dead at 1:31 am, the Bureau of Prisons said.

Aftermath Her execution was vicious, unlawful, and unnecessary: Lawyer

Her lawyer Kelley Henry slammed the current Trump administration for the execution. "The government stopped at nothing in its zeal to kill this damaged and delusional woman. We should recognize Lisa Montgomery's execution for what it was: the vicious, unlawful, and unnecessary exercise of authoritarian power. Lisa Montgomery's execution was far from justice. We cannot let this happen again," Henry said.

Inmates The last time women were executed was in 1953