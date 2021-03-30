Expanding its portfolio of budget-range smartphones, Vivo has launched the Y30G model in China. It carries a price-tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000). As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio P65 processor, dual rear cameras, an LCD display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It sports an HD+ screen

The Vivo Y30G features a waterdrop notch design, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it packs a dual camera unit. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Aqua Blue, Dawn White, and Obsidian Black color options.

Information There is an 8MP front camera

The Vivo Y30G is equipped with a dual rear camera module including a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) secondary lens. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/1.8) selfie snapper.

Internals The Y30G packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Vivo Y30G draws power from a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OriginOS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Vivo Y30G: Pricing and availability