OPPO has introduced a new Cosmic Mocha color variant for its flagship Find X3 Pro model in China. It joins the existing shades of Gloss Black, Blue, and White. The new variant has a vegan leather back panel with a gold-colored frame and camera island. An 'OPPO' logo is etched at the bottom right of the leather panel. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone boasts of a QHD+ AMOLED display

OPPO Find X3 Pro has a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a quad camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a 10-bit full-path color management system.

Information It sports a 32MP selfie camera

OPPO Find X3 Pro packs a quad rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 3MP (f/3.0) micro lens. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

Internals It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

OPPO Find X3 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Find X3 Pro: Pricing and availability