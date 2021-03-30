Expanding its portfolio of mid-range smartphones in India, POCO has announced the X3 Pro with a starting price-tag of Rs. 18,999. It will go on sale starting April 6 via Flipkart. To recall, it was announced in the global market last week, featuring a 120Hz screen, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 860 chipset, and a 5,160mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It sports a Full-HD+ LCD screen

The POCO X3 Pro features an IP53-rated body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in three color options.

Information There is a 20MP selfie camera

The POCO X3 Pro has a quad rear camera arrangement which includes a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it packs a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals The handset supports 33W fast-charging

In India, the POCO X3 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 860 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The device also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO X3 Pro: Pricing and availability