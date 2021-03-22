-
POCO X3 Pro and F3, with 120Hz screen, launched globally
Xiaomi-backed POCO has introduced its X3 Pro and F3 models in the international market at a starting price-tag of Є249 (roughly Rs. 21,500) and Є349 (approximately Rs. 30,000), respectively.
The handsets come with a high-end Snapdragon 800-series chipset, a 120Hz screen, up to four cameras on the rear, and support 33W fast-charging.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
They boast of a Full-HD+ screen resolution
The POCO X3 Pro and F3 feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to quad cameras.
The former has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display while the latter has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, both with a Full-HD+(1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
They are offered in three color options.
Cameras
There is a 48MP main camera
POCO F3 sports a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
The X3 Pro model also has a similar setup but with a 2MP macro shooter and an additional 2MP depth camera.
For selfies and video calls, the duo has a 20MP front-facing snapper.
Internals
POCO F3 is backed by a 5G-ready Snapdragon 870 processor
POCO X3 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 860 chipset and a 5,160mAh battery, while the F3 is fueled by a 5G-ready Snapdragon 870 processor and a 4,520mAh battery.
The handsets come with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, 33W fast-charging support, and run on Android 11-based MIUI 12. They also offer support for the latest connectivity options.
Pocket-pinch
POCO X3 Pro and F3: Pricing and availability
The POCO X3 Pro is priced at Є249 (Rs. 21,500) for the 6GB/128GB model and Є299 (Rs. 25,800) for the 8GB/256GB variant.
The POCO F3 costs Є349 (Rs. 30,000) for the 6GB/128GB version and Є399 (Rs. 34,400) for the 8GB/256GB configuration.
They will be available at a discount of €50 (Rs. 4,300) between March 24-April 1 and March 27-April 6, respectively.