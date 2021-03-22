Xiaomi-backed POCO has introduced its X3 Pro and F3 models in the international market at a starting price-tag of Є249 (roughly Rs. 21,500) and Є349 (approximately Rs. 30,000), respectively. The handsets come with a high-end Snapdragon 800-series chipset, a 120Hz screen, up to four cameras on the rear, and support 33W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display They boast of a Full-HD+ screen resolution

The POCO X3 Pro and F3 feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to quad cameras. The former has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display while the latter has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, both with a Full-HD+(1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. They are offered in three color options.

Cameras There is a 48MP main camera

POCO F3 sports a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The X3 Pro model also has a similar setup but with a 2MP macro shooter and an additional 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, the duo has a 20MP front-facing snapper.

Internals POCO F3 is backed by a 5G-ready Snapdragon 870 processor

POCO X3 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 860 chipset and a 5,160mAh battery, while the F3 is fueled by a 5G-ready Snapdragon 870 processor and a 4,520mAh battery. The handsets come with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, 33W fast-charging support, and run on Android 11-based MIUI 12. They also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Pocket-pinch POCO X3 Pro and F3: Pricing and availability