POCO is expected to launch its X3 Pro model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, 91mobiles has revealed that the handset will arrive in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. It is also tipped to be offered in Blue, Black, and Bronze color options. The X3 Pro will feature a Full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 860 chipset, and a 5,200mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO X3 Pro will sport a 120Hz LCD display

The POCO X3 Pro will have a punch-hole cut-out, an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information The smartphone will offer a 20MP front camera

The POCO X3 Pro will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are not known as of now. Up front, it is likely to offer a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will be powered by a Snapdragon 860 chipset

POCO X3 Pro will reportedly be fueled by a octa-core Snapdragon 860 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for POCO and pack a 5,200mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO X3 Pro: Pricing and availability