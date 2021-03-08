Xiaomi will launch the Mi 10S smartphone on March 10, as teased by the company. The teaser post has also revealed the key specifications, color options, and design features of the handset. It will come with a Snapdragon 870 processor, 108MP quad rear cameras, Harman Kardon speakers, and will be offered in three color variants. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It is tipped to sport an AMOLED display

The Mi 10S is expected to feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will pack a vertically-arranged quad camera setup. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be available in Black, White, and Blue color options.

Information The phone will boast of a 108MP main camera

The Mi 10S will sport a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 108MP (f/1.69) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. On the front, it will have a 20MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper.

Internals It will run on Android 11

The Mi 10S will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it shall boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Mi 10S: Pricing and availability