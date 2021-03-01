Redmi is all set to launch the Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max models in India on March 4. In the latest development, live images of the vanilla Note 10 have been leaked by Xiaomi Leaks Ph, revealing that the handset will come with a Snapdragon 678 chipset, a 48MP quad rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 10 will bear an AMOLED screen

Redmi Note 10 will feature a center-aligned punch-hole display with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The handset will have a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED DotDisplay and dual speakers. For biometric authentication, it will either have a side-mounted scanner or an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Information The handset will sport a 48MP main camera

Redmi Note 10 will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera and three other sensors, including an ultra-wide lens and a macro shooter. However, their details are unclear as of now. Up front, a 16MP selfie camera is expected.

Internals It will offer support for 33W fast-charging

Redmi Note 10 will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 678 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 10: Pricing and availability