Realme is all set to announce its GT 5G flagship model in China on March 4. In the latest development, a poster shared by tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the handset will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. The Realme GT is also expected to have a 120Hz screen and 65W fast-charging support.

Design and display Realme GT 5G to sport a QHD+ display

The Realme GT 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information It will offer a 32MP selfie camera

The Realme GT 5G will sport a triple rear camera unit, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 13MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals The handset will pack 12GB of RAM

The Realme GT 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability