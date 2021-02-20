-
Realme GT to feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset, LPDDR5 RAMLast updated on Feb 20, 2021, 06:54 pm
Realme is all set to announce its GT 5G flagship model in China on March 4. In the latest development, a poster shared by tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the handset will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.
The Realme GT is also expected to have a 120Hz screen and 65W fast-charging support.
Design and display
Realme GT 5G to sport a QHD+ display
The Realme GT 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module.
The handset will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Information
It will offer a 32MP selfie camera
The Realme GT 5G will sport a triple rear camera unit, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 13MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32MP front-facing snapper.
Internals
The handset will pack 12GB of RAM
The Realme GT 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
At the heart, it will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT 5G will be announced on March 4. However, going by the specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 55,000.