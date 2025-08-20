Today, spot gold fell by 0.1% to $3,312.79 per ounce

Gold prices hit a 3-week low: Here we decode why

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:31 am Aug 20, 202510:31 am

What's the story

Gold prices have fallen to their lowest level in nearly three weeks, driven by a stronger US dollar. The decline comes as investors await the US Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium for hints on future monetary policy. The records for Fed's July meeting are also expected later today, providing further insight into the central bank's position amid expectations of possible rate cuts. Today, spot gold fell by 0.1% to $3,312.79 per ounce, marking its lowest level since August 1.