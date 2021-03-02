POCO's upcoming F3 handset is rumored to debut globally as a rebranded version of the recently-announced Redmi K40. The handset has been spotted on the FCC and IMEI certification platforms with model number M2012K11AG (same as the Redmi K40), confirming the speculations. The POCO F3 will arrive as a 5G smartphone featuring triple rear cameras and a Snapdragon 870 processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO F3 will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

The POCO F3 will feature a center-aligned punch-hole display with slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It will also offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information The handset will sport a 48MP main camera

The POCO F3 will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 870 chipset

POCO F3 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO and pack a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO F3: Pricing and availability