Huawei has started releasing its EMUI 11 stable update for the global variants of the Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X models. The firmware is being rolled out in batches. It improves the always-on display feature, optimizes multi-window mode, adds new animations and UI effects, and updates the Gallery as well as NotePad apps. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The EMUI 11 update for the Huawei Mate 20 series carries build number EMUI 11.0.0.138 and has a download size of 1.86GB for all the three handsets. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Huawei Mate 20 Pro and 20 X feature OLED displays

The Huawei Mate 20 and 20 X come with a waterdrop notch display and a flat screen. The Mate 20 Pro features a wide display notch with curved edges. The vanilla model bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) LCD screen. The Mate 20 Pro and 20 X models have a 6.39-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) and a 7.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) OLED screen, respectively.

Cameras The handsets offer a 24MP selfie camera

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and 20 X offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 40MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 20MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. The standard Mate 20 has a 12MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. Up front, the trio offers a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals They are powered by a Kirin 980 processor