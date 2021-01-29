Samsung is gearing up to launch the mid-range Galaxy A52 5G and A72 5G smartphones soon. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared official-looking renders of the two handsets, revealing their design details and key features. As per the images, the Galaxy A52 5G and A72 5G will look identical, feature a punch-hole design and slim bezels. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, A72 5G: At a glance

According to the leaked renders, the Galaxy A52 5G and A72 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. The duo will house an under-display fingerprint reader and quad rear cameras. The former will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen while the latter will get a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The A52 5G will sport a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth shooter. The A72 5G will also have a similar quad rear camera module, except for a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor. Up front, both the phones are tipped to pack a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset, while the processor details of A72 5G are unknown as of now. The duo will come loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and should offer an all-day battery life with up to 25W fast-charging support.

Information What about the price?