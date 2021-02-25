Redmi has taken the wraps off its much-awaited K40 series of flagship 5G smartphones, which includes the K40, K40 Pro, and K40 Pro+ models. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500). The K40 handsets come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, 33W fast-charging support, as well as Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi K40 series boasts of an HDR10+ certified AMOLED screen

The Redmi K40, K40 Pro, and K40 Pro+ feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, they house a triple camera unit. The handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and MEMC technology for content enhancement.

Cameras The trio packs a 20MP selfie snapper

The vanilla Redmi K40 sports a triple rear camera module that comprises a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. The Redmi K40 Pro and Pro+ are equipped with a similar camera arrangement but with a 64MP and 108MP primary sensor, respectively. On the front, they sport a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals The devices are powered by a 4,520mAh battery

The Redmi K40 draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset while the Pro and Pro+ variants are fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor. The trio comes loaded with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. They boot Android 11-based MIUI 12 and offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Pocket-pinch Redmi K40, K40 Pro, and K40 Pro+: Pricing