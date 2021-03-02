Xiaomi's Mi 10T, which was launched in India last October, has received a permanent price-cut of Rs. 3,000. Following the price-revision, the handset now starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. To recall, the smartphone features a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 144Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Xiaomi Mi 10T has a Full-HD+ LCD screen

The Mi 10T sports a punch-hole cut-out design with a slim bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module. The handset has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver color options.

Information The handset has a 20MP selfie camera

The Mi 10T packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 processor

The Mi 10T is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi Mi 10T: Pricing and availability