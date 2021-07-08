Hisense launches two new premium 4K Android TVs in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 08:11 pm

Hisense launches Tornado 65-inch 4K TV and A71F Series 70-inch 4K TV in India

Hisense has launched two new smart TVs in India, namely, the Tornado 65-inch 4K TV and A71F Series 70-inch 4K TV. The televisions are priced at Rs. 71,990 and Rs. 91,990, respectively. As for the key highlights, both the models have a 4K resolution display with Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos audio, as well as built-in Google Assistant. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The 70-inch 4K TV offers content upscaling technology

The Hisense Tornado 4K TV sports slim bezels and a 65-inch display with a 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR support for enhanced picture quality. The 70A71F 4K TV features a bezel-less design with a 70-inch 4K screen. It has Ultra Dimming technology which provides darker blacks and a 'UHD AI Upscaler' that can upgrade HD content into 4K-like quality.

Information

The TVs boot Android TV 9 OS

Both the Tornado 65-inch 4K TV and A71F Series 70-inch 4K TV run on Android TV 9.0 and offer built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant support for hands-free control, and access to a range of apps and games available on the Google Play Store.

Audio

Tornado 65-inch 4K TV packs a 102W JBL sound system

The Hisense Tornado 65-inch 4K TV packs a 102W, six-speaker JBL sound system, which includes four full-range speakers and two high-frequency speakers. The A71F Series 70-inch 4K TV is equipped with two 18W bottom-firing speakers to offer a total audio output of 36W. Both the televisions also support Dolby Atmos technology for an enhanced audio experience.

Information

How much do they cost?

The Hisense Tornado 65-inch 4K TV costs Rs. 71,990 and will be available for purchase by the end of July. The A71F Series 70-inch 4K TV is priced at Rs. 91,990 and will be up for grabs from July 10 onwards via Flipkart.