Itel launches G-series 4K Android TVs at Rs. 33,000

Jul 08, 2021

Itel has launched its latest G-series of 4K Android TVs in India at a starting price of Rs. 32,999. The line-up includes G4334IE (43-inch) and G5534IE (55-inch) models, and is already up for grabs via offline stores. Both the TVs come with a 4K display, 24W stereo speakers, 8GB of built-in storage, and Google Assistant support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

They offer a bezel-less design and a 178-degree viewing angle

The Itel G-series 4K Android TVs feature a slim body with a bezel-less design on three sides and a narrow chin at the bottom. The Itel G4334IE is a 43-inch model, while the Itel G5534IE bears a 55-inch screen. Both the TVs offer a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, 400-nits of peak brightness, and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Internals

The TVs are powered by a MediaTek processor

The Itel G4334IE and Itel G5534IE 4K Android TVs draw power from a MediaTek chipset with ARM Cortex A53 CPU and Mali G52 GPU. They are loaded with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TVs are also equipped with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and offer support for Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 5.0.

Features

They boot Android TV 10 OS

The Itel G4334IE and Itel G5534IE run on Android TV 10 and offer built-in Chromecast as well as access to all the apps and games available on the Google Play Store. There is also a bundled smart remote control with Google Assistant support for hands-free navigation. The televisions pack dual 12W speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Information

How much do they cost?

The Itel G4334IE (43-inch) carries a price-tag of Rs. 32,999 while the Itel G5534IE (55-inch) is priced at Rs. 46,999. Both the models are available for purchase via offline stores.