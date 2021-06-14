Samsung rolling out Android 11 update for Galaxy A30s handset

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 14, 2021

South Korean tech giant Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for its Galaxy A30s smartphone. The latest firmware brings features like updated media controls, chat bubbles, one-time permissions, Dynamic Lockscreen options, and improved Digital Wellbeing. It also bumps the Android security patch on the device to May 2021. Here are more details.

A detailed look at the update

The new update for Samsung Galaxy A30s sports build number A307FNXXU2CUF2 and is being currently rolled out in Russia. It should be available in more countries in the coming weeks. To manually check for it, go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Design and display

The device sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen

Samsung Galaxy A30s has an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The device bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. It is available in four shades.

Information

It has a 16MP selfie snapper

The Samsung Galaxy A30s has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 25MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper for selfies and video calling.

Internals

It is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A30s draws power from an octa-core Exynos 7904 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device now runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It offers support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.