Karbonn X21 goes official in India at Rs. 5,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 08:15 pm

Karbonn launches X1 smartphone in India

Karbonn has introduced its latest budget smartphone in India, called the X21. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 4,999 and is currently available for purchase via Flipkart. As for the highlights, it offers an entry-level UNISOC SC9863 chipset, a 3,000mAh battery, two cameras in total, an HD+ LCD display, and runs on Android 10 (Go edition). Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone is available in two color options

The Karbonn X21 features a traditional screen with thick top and bottom bezels. On the rear, it packs a rectangular single camera unit. The handset bears a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with a pixel density of 295ppi. It misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor, and is available in two colorways: Aqua Green and Midnight Blue.

Information

There is a 5MP selfie camera

The Karbonn X21 is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the rear. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5MP front-facing snapper. Both the lenses are accompanied by a dedicated LED flash unit.

Internals

It provides support for storage expansion

The Karbonn X21 draws power from a UNISOC SC9863 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and houses a 3,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Karbonn X21: Pricing and availability

The Karbonn X21 is priced at Rs. 4,999 for the solo 2GB/32GB model. The phone is currently up for purchase via Flipkart. Buyers can avail 10% off with SBI Bank credit cards.