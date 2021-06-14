POCO M3 Pro 5G goes on first sale via Flipkart

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 12:17 pm

POCO's newly-launched M3 Pro 5G smartphone has gone on its first sale in India today i.e. June 14. The handset is up for grabs via Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs. 13,499. As for the highlights, the POCO M3 Pro 5G has a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone comes in three color variants

The POCO M3 Pro 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow color options.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The POCO M3 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The POCO M3 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The POCO M3 Pro 5G costs Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. However, as part of the first sale, the handset is available at an introductory price of Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Flipkart is also offering 10% off (up to Rs. 1,000) on SBI Bank credit cards.