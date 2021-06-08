POCO's first 5G smartphone arrives in India at Rs. 14,000

Jun 08, 2021

POCO M3 Pro 5G will go on its first sale on June 14 via Flipkart

POCO has launched its first 5G smartphone, the M3 Pro 5G, in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 13,999 and will go on sale starting June 14 via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the device is equipped with a 90Hz 'smart display,' triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The POCO M3 Pro 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Cool Blue, Power Black, and POCO Yellow colors.

Information

It packs a 48MP main camera

The POCO M3 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The POCO M3 Pro 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The POCO M3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. It will go on its first sale via Flipkart on June 14 with an early-bird discount of Rs. 500 on the aforementioned prices.