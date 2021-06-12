Infinix NOTE 10 to go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart

Infinix's recently-launched NOTE 10 smartphone is all set to go on its first sale in India tomorrow i.e. June 13. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 10,999 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting 12pm. As for the key highlights, the device offers a Full-HD+ LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and Display

The phone comes in three color options

The Infinix NOTE 10 features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The smartphone bears a 6.95-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in 95-degree Black, 7-degree Purple, and Emerald Green color variants.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Infinix NOTE 10 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The Infinix NOTE 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Infinix NOTE 10: Pricing and availability

In India, the Infinix NOTE 10 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart from 12pm onwards.